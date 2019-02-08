Home States Tamil Nadu

PFI members among five arrested for PMK man’s murder

Five persons, including four members of People’s Front of India, were arrested in connection with the murder of former PMK town secretary V Ramalingam in Tirubhuvanam on Tuesday.

Published: 08th February 2019

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Five persons, including four members of People’s Front of India, were arrested in connection with the murder of former PMK town secretary V Ramalingam in Tirubhuvanam on Tuesday.
Police detained for questioning a few persons immediately after the murder and five persons were formally arrested on Thursday.

They were identified as  H Mohammed Riaz (27) of Kurichimalai near Sooriyanarkoil, S Nizam Ali (33) of North Muslim street, Tirubhuvanam, A Azarudhin (26) of Tiruvidaimarudur, N Mohammed Rizhwan (23) of Nadu Muslim street, Tirubhuvanam and Y Sarfudeen (60) of North Muslim street in Tirubhuvanam. Police sources said except Sarfudeen all the four were members of PFI.

The police registered a case against them under IPC sections 120 (B) (Criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder) and various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. All those arrested were taken to Thanjavur on Thursday to be produced before the District Sessions court. However the court officials reportedly told police to produce them at the Judicial Magistrate court at Kumbakonam. They were remanded to judicial custody till February 20 and taken to Tiruchy central prison.

Abbas, the advocate who appeared for the accused, said the arrested persons did not have connection with the murder. He further said all the five were taken to custody in early hours of February 6 and only after filing a petition for search warrant were they produced before court. Also, he alleged that the five were beaten up while in custody and sought medical treatment which was incorporated in the remand order.

V Ramalingam of Thoondil Vinayagampettai was hacked on Tuesday night by a gang when he was returning home. H Raja, national Secretary of BJP, was among those called on Ramalingam’s family members.

