‘Post-matric scholarship scam should be probed’

CHENNAI: The DMK has urged the State government to take steps to punish the errant educational institutions which have swindled the post-matric scholarship meant for the Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribe students.

In a release here on Thursday, he said, “It came to light through the CAG report, which was tabled in Parliament recently, that a total of 80 educational institutions (in Tamil Nadu) have swindled Rs 800 crore of post-matric scholarship which was meant for the students belonging to the Adi Dravidar and Tribes for their higher education. The shocking revelation was made following an audit carried out in 10 out of 32 districts in TN.”

Seeking an inquiry into the Rs 800-crore scam, Stalin urged the State government to take action against the errant educational institutions and ensure proper disbursal of the scholarship to beneficiaries.