Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Post-matric scholarship scam should be probed’

Seeking an inquiry into the Rs 800-crore scam, Stalin urged the State government to take action against the errant educational institutions and ensure proper disbursal of the scholarship to beneficiar

Published: 08th February 2019 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK has urged the State government to take steps to punish the errant educational institutions which have swindled the post-matric scholarship meant for the Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribe students.

In a release here on Thursday, he said, “It came to light through the CAG report, which was tabled in Parliament recently, that a total of 80 educational institutions (in Tamil Nadu) have swindled Rs 800 crore of post-matric scholarship which was meant for the students belonging to the Adi Dravidar and Tribes for their higher education. The shocking revelation was made following an audit carried out in 10 out of 32 districts in TN.”

Seeking an inquiry into the Rs 800-crore scam, Stalin urged the State government to take action against the errant educational institutions and ensure proper disbursal of the scholarship to beneficiaries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMK Adi Dravidar post-matric scholarship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp