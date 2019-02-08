‘Pressure cooker’ for TTV Dhinakaran if Delhi HC takes more than four weeks

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vacating its stay on the direction given in March last by Delhi HC to consider allocating a common symbol, preferably the ‘pressure cooker’, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed that if the Delhi HC takes over four week’s time to dispose two leaves symbol case, the ECI should allocate pressure cooker symbol to TTV Dhinakaran within two weeks thereof.

The SC said in case the notification for by-elections to the vacant Assembly constituencies and the Lok Sabha elections are notified within this period, the pressure cooker symbol should be given within a week from the date of notification of elections.

“If the writ petition (two leaves symbol case) is not finally disposed of by the Division Bench of the High Court within four weeks from today, the ECI shall process the application of TTV Dhinakaran in terms of the directions given by the HC vide interim order dated March 9 , 2018, and issue appropriate directions within two weeks therefrom (i.e. four weeks plus two weeks, from today),”said justices A M Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi.

“In the event, before the expiry of the stated period, the EC intends to notify by-elections or Lok Sabha elections, it shall pass appropriate directions in compliance with the interim order of the Delhi HC, within a week from the date of notification of elections, before the date notified for filing of the nominations, whichever is earlier,” the bench said.

In Chennai, AMMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran told reporters that the SC directive was not a setback to the party as being reported in a section of the media. “Symbol is of secondary importance. If people decide to vote for someone, they would vote for the person, whatever be his symbol. That has been proved in RK Nagar. Earlier, I contested with ‘hat’ symbol. Later, I got ‘pressure cooker’. But the people voted only for ‘pressure cooker’. Definitely, ECI will give us pressure cooker symbol as it is the SC’s order.”

The Delhi HC’s order was passed on an application by Dhinakaran in his main petition challenging an EC order of November 23, 2017, allotting ‘two leaves’ symbol to the group headed by Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam who opposed the grant of any relief in the matter. The interim plea by Dhinakaran sought the allocation of a name and symbol till the pendency of the main petition, claiming that otherwise the EC might declare it as a separate party.