Robbers make away with Rs 2.7 crore gold in Kovai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Barely a month after a leading jewellery outlet workers were robbed of lakhs worth of gold, another gang made away with eight kg gold jewellery worth Rs 2.75 crore from an employee of an air parcel service near Peelamedu in Coimbatore on Thursday.

On Thursday around 5.30 am, employee of a private parcel service M Prithvi Singh (26) was on his way to Coimbatore International Airport to handover the jewellery for shipment to Mumbai. When he was near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textiles and Managements, three bike-borne persons sprayed chilli powder on Prithvi and snatched the jewellery bag from him. Within minutes, he informed about the incident to his superiors, who rushed to the spot.

Later, the Peelamedu police were informed, who rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police P Perumal formed five special teams to arrest the three assailants. Sources in the city police said that they was no CCTV footage of the crime, but video grabs have been collected from adjacent areas. “We will be checking whether the employee was being followed. We also could not find anything suspicious in the version of the employee,” sources said. Police have called all the employees of the parcel service firm to hold an inquiry.