Home States Tamil Nadu

Robbers make away with Rs 2.7 crore gold in Kovai

On Thursday around 5.30 am, employee of a private parcel service M Prithvi Singh (26) was on his way to Coimbatore International Airport to handover the jewellery for shipment to Mumbai.

Published: 08th February 2019 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Malabar Gold

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Barely a month after a leading jewellery outlet workers were robbed of lakhs worth of gold, another gang made away with eight kg gold jewellery worth Rs 2.75 crore from an employee of an air parcel service near Peelamedu in Coimbatore on Thursday.

On Thursday around 5.30 am, employee of a private parcel service M Prithvi Singh (26) was on his way to Coimbatore International Airport to handover the jewellery for shipment to Mumbai. When he was near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textiles and Managements, three bike-borne persons sprayed chilli powder on Prithvi and snatched the jewellery bag from him. Within minutes, he informed about the incident to his superiors, who rushed to the spot.

Later, the Peelamedu police were informed, who rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police P Perumal formed five special teams to arrest the three assailants. Sources in the city police said that they was no CCTV footage of the crime, but video grabs have been collected from adjacent areas. “We will be checking whether the employee was being followed. We also could not find anything suspicious in the version of the employee,” sources said. Police have called all the employees of the parcel service firm to hold an inquiry.    

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coimbatore CCTV footage Gold Robbed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp