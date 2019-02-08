Home States Tamil Nadu

Seventy-two-year-old Jain woman attains sallekhana samadhi seven days after renouncing food, water

A physician from the local primary health centre was called in to examine her. He pronounced her dead after due examination of the functioning of vital organs.

Published: 08th February 2019 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A 72-year-old Jain woman attained sallekhana samadhi on Thursday evening, seven days after she began her final journey to depart from the earth.

Sri Sugunthanmathi Mathaji, hailing from Rajasthan, began fasting unto death on Feb. 1 at Arihanthagiri Digambar Jain Mutt located at Thirumalai, Arni, in Tiruvannamalai district, near here.

After spending seven days without food and water, she attained Sallekhana samadhi on Thursday evening.

A physician from the local primary health centre was called in to examine her. He pronounced her dead after due examination of the functioning of vital organs, an administrator of the Mutt said on Friday.

Subsequently, Sri Sugunthanmathi Mathaji was paid last respects, with all the rites performed being cremated.

TAGS
Sri Sugunthanmathi Mathaji Rajasthan sallekhana samadhi

Comments

