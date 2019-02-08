Seventy-two-year-old Jain woman attains sallekhana samadhi seven days after renouncing food, water

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A 72-year-old Jain woman attained sallekhana samadhi on Thursday evening, seven days after she began her final journey to depart from the earth.

Sri Sugunthanmathi Mathaji, hailing from Rajasthan, began fasting unto death on Feb. 1 at Arihanthagiri Digambar Jain Mutt located at Thirumalai, Arni, in Tiruvannamalai district, near here.

After spending seven days without food and water, she attained Sallekhana samadhi on Thursday evening.

A physician from the local primary health centre was called in to examine her. He pronounced her dead after due examination of the functioning of vital organs, an administrator of the Mutt said on Friday.

Subsequently, Sri Sugunthanmathi Mathaji was paid last respects, with all the rites performed being cremated.