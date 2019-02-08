Tamil Nadu budget: Small-scale industries, realty sector entertaining high hopes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Budget, which is to be presented Friday, is likely to give a major boost to infrastructure projects such as water, sewerage and road works. Industry experts say that the realty sector is also seeking a reduction in stamp duty charges, hoping it will boost recovery of the sector which suffered setbacks following Chennai floods.

S Sridharan, the executive member of real estate association CREDAI told Express that the current stamp duty and registration fee charged in the State is around 11 per cent, the highest in the country.

The small-scale industries, meanwhile, are hoping that the government would announce a rehabilitation scheme for sick industries that are struggling to survive. “State-aided loans that were given to small industries stopped 20 years ago,” says Guindy Manufacturers’ Association president KV Kanakambaram.

“This resulted in the closure of many industries. Now, unemployment is high among budding engineers,” he says. “We want the government to improve the infrastructure of industrial estates and before giving licence to cement and other large-scale units it should ensure that companies are really functioning. This will help ancillary industries,” says Kanakambaram.

While the State has a ‘Guidance Bureau’ for large industries, a similar body isn’t available for small-scale sectors to promote exports. K Saraswathi, secretary-general, Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the budget comes in the backdrop of a successful Global Investors Meet,which holds promise for huge investments. “If this has to be harnessed well, the government should focus more on infrastructure including water and sanitation, access to ports, connectivity to districts, improving industrial estates and parks etc,” she said.

Realtors upbeat on rate cut

The Real Estate sector is buoyant with the rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India by 25 basis point to 6.25 per cent and hopes that banks will pass on the benefits of the revised rates to the end consumer of loans, thereby making it easier for them to make their purchase decision. Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India executive member and vice president of Newry Properties, S Sridharan told Express that it is a positive step but falls short of the expectation of the real estate sector