Sterlite plant closure: Supreme Court reserves judgment on pleas

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its judgement on bunch of petitions related to Sterlite copper smelter plant closure in Thoothukudi. The plant has been closed since March 27, initially for maintenance and later, due to the TN Pollution Control Board’s refusal to give its consent to operate (CTO) over claims that the plant had violated environmental norms.

The apex court’s decision to reserve its order follows its refusal to stay the National Green Tribunal (NGT) judgement on December 15, which allowed reopening of the Sterlite plant.

The two-member bench, comprising Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and Justice Navin Sinha, gave a patient hearing to all parties concerned - Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), State government, private petitioners Fathima Babu, Vaiko and Sterlite - during the last two weeks. The bench asked them to submit additional written submissions on Monday before reserving the order.

Besides violation of several environmental norms by Sterlite, the Tamil Nadu government, in its petition challenging the NGT judgement, said its main contention was about the maintainability of the Sterlite plea before the NGT and its subsequent order. “The NGT does not have the jurisdiction to adjudicate upon the validity of a Government Order and that the Constitutional courts alone have the power and the jurisdiction to do so. The finding of the tribunal that the Government Order is not a policy matter is erroneous and not within jurisdiction of the tribunal”, the petition said. The government also objected to the NGT Committee’s over-reach and calling government orders “not sustainable”.

However, the NGT, in its judgement, said there was no ground to reject the Sterlite appeal on maintainability. The bench, headed by NGT chairman Justice AK Goel, said there was no bar on exercise of powers of the appellate authority by the tribunal. “The TNPCB Appellate Authority has declined to proceed with the matter. The grounds in the impugned orders are identical. If the appeals are held to be not maintainable, the appellant (Sterlite) will be without any remedy against the closure order. We, thus, do not find any merit in this case in the objections of the respondent (TN),” the bench said.

However, when maintainability issue has come up before the Supreme Court during the course of arguments, Justice Nariman has sided with the State government. “We are happy with the way the arguments have gone. Our counsels have done a good job. Looking at the judgement, the next course of action will follow,” a senior official in TNPCB told Express.

The TNPCB had rejected Sterlite’s CTO application on April 9, 2018 and on May 22 during the anti-Sterlite protest, 13 people died in police firing following which State government has ordered permanent closure of the plant on May 28.