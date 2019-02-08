Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu budget leaves delta farmers disappointed

The farmers, particularly those who were severely affected by Cyclone Gaja, were expecting a waiver of farm loans availed through cooperative societies.

Published: 08th February 2019 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Farmers in the delta district of Tamil Nadu are disappointed with the State Budget that was presented on Friday morning, primarily as their hopes for a waiver of farm loans taken through cooperative societies were dashed.

"The farmers, particularly those who were severely affected by Cyclone Gaja, were expecting a waiver of farm loans availed through cooperative societies," said Kakkarai R Sukumaran, vice-president of Thamizhaga Vivasaya Sangangalin Koottiyakkam. "We were disappointed as there were no announcement to this effect," he said.

Mannargudi S Ranganathan, general secretary of Cauvery delta farmers' welfare association, said the loans of small and marginal farmers could have been written off and those of large farmers could have been restructured so that they could be paid off over three years without interest.

READ | TN budget: No populist announcements, but debt may touch Rs 4 lakh crore by 2020

Ranganathan, however, welcomed the announcement that 2,000 solar-powered pumpsets with 10HP capacity would be provided with subsidy. "Earlier 5HP pumpsets were given which could not pump water as the groundwater levels had gone down," he said. He said all the agriculture pumpsets should be replaced by solar-powered ones.

As far as the proposal for providing micro-irrigation to 2 lakh hectares of land with a Rs 1,361 crore- subsidy, Ranganathan said drip irrigation was a failure for sugarcane and was not suitable for paddy. "Drip irrigation could be deployed for dryland crops and the sprinkler could be considered for other crops," he said. 

As far as the Rs 300 crore allocated for the Kudimaramathu scheme was concerned, the veteran farmer said sand mining from river beds should be stopped as the silt level had gone down and water from the river could not flow through irrigation channels from the river. "The sand mining should be stopped completely or should be done only with a gap of five years so that sand the sand be replenished in the meanwhile," he added.

S Vimalnathan of Swamimalai said the increase in the crop loan from Rs 8,000 crores to Rs 10,000 crore was not sufficient as the cost of cultivation had increased and the scale of finance fixed by banks had also increased. The net result was that there would be no loan for new farmers or extension of area compared to the current year, he said. He also expressed disappointment that a co-op loan waiver had not been announced. 

READ | Tamil Nadu opposition leaders slam state budget

Vimalnathan also said the incentive of Rs 200 per tonne for sugarcane was far below the Rs 550 tonne given as the incremental price under the earlier State Advisory Price (SAP) system. The incentive should be increased to Rs 550, he added. Similarly, the incentive for paddy had been stagnant for many years at Rs 50 and Rs 70 for common and fine varieties of paddy respectively. He said that in 1978, Rs 105 was given as an incentive for paddy. He said farmers were also hoping for an income support scheme as offered by Telangana State Government and were disappointed. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu budget delta farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp