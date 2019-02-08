Tamil Nadu budget: No populist announcements, but debt may touch Rs 4 lakh crore by 2020

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday presented the budget for 2019-20 sans any populist announcements. But much focus was on welfare and developmental schemes

What continues to be a concern was the State's increasing revenue deficit. In his budget speech, Panneerselvam said that the revenue deficit would come down to Rs.14,315 crore against the projected revenue deficit of Rs.19,319 crore in the revised estimates for 2018-19. However, he said the outstanding debt at the end of March 2020 will be Rs.3,97,495.96 crore and debt to GSDP ratio would be 23.02 per cent, which is well within the debt-GSDP norm of 25 per cent.

The deputy chief minister said the State had maintained fiscal deficit within three per cent of GSDP despite financial difficulties. “The good growth prospects in the coming years will help the State in maintaining fiscal deficit below the prescribed norms of three per cent of GSDP, thus maintaining the status of Tamil Nadu as a fiscally disciplined State,” he added.

Panneerselvam promised that the State would adopt a conservative approach in exercising its options by restricting borrowing to its barest minimum and adhere to the norms of keeping debt to GSDP ratio within 25 per cent.

“The will take all efforts to support the ongoing welfare schemes and development programmes without compromising on fiscal discipline to improve its fiscal consolidation,” he said and expressed confidence that the well thought fiscal consolidation path laid out in this budget for sustained economic growth and inclusive development of Tamil Nadu.

The deputy chief minister also pointed out that despite the adverse impact of reduced inter-se share in devolution due to 14th finance commission recommendations, the State had been able to implement the Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY) Scheme and pay revision for government employees. The growth in State’s own Tax revenue (SOTR) was 9.07 per cent during 2017-18 and was expected to exceed 14 per cent during 2018-19.

“With higher SOTR growth, coupled with the phasing out of the impact of UDAY and pay revision, the State expects to bring down the revenue deficit in the coming years,” Panneerselvam exuded confidence.

On the other hand, he also pointed out that despite being the best performing States in implementing GST and had achieved good growth in GST revenue, Tamil Nadu was yet to receive its due share of IGST to the tune of Rs.5,454 crore as well as the assured GST compensation of Rs.455.16 crore for the year 2017-18. The delay in the release of these dues by the Centre was impinging on the State finances.

Here is the list of key announcements made in the budget:

1. Comprehensive integrated parking management project to be implemented in Chennai at a cost of Rs.2,000 crore to accommodate two lakh four wheelers and two lakh two-wheelers

2. One lakh Concrete houses will be built in the areas affected by cyclone Gaja at a cost of Rs.1,700 crore of which Centre is expected to share Rs.720 crore while State govt Rs.980 crore

3. Permanent flood mitigation works like formation of reservoir across Orathur tributary of Adayar with inter-basin transfer canal for water supply augmentation and flood mitigation near Orathur village in Sriperumbudur taluk

4. Accident cum life insurance scheme, covering all BPL families, to substantially hike compensation to Rs.2 lakh and Rs.4 lakh for natural death & death due to accident respectively & Rs.1 lakh for permanent disability to be launched

5. Two lakh hectares will be covered under Micro Irrigation during 2019-20 with an outlay of Rs.1,361 crore; 2,000 solar powered pumps upto a capacity of 10HP to farmers with a subsidy assistance of Rs.84.09 crore

6. A special scheme - Chief Minister's Scheme for Augmentation of Fruits and Vegetables will be implemented at a cost of Rs.50 crore

7. Special agro export promotion cell will be set upto coordinate all export promotion activities like organic and other quality certification and disbursement of incentives to farmers and exporters

8. Organic Certification Centres will be set up in all districts to promote organic farming

9. TN budget for 2019-20: During the next financial year, crop loan to the extent of Rs.10,000 crore will be given to farmers

10. TN Govt will distribute 240 units of Navic, 160 units Isat-2 satelite phones and 160 units of Navtex instruments to 80 clusters of deep sea fishing boats

11. Remediation and reclamation of existing landfills for Kodungaiyur and Perungudi under PPP mode along with the setting up of waste-to-energy plants is under consideration of government at at cost of Rs.5,259.10 crore

12. TN Housing and Habitat Development for Urban Poor Programme with World Bank aid to build 38,000 tenements at a cost of Rs.4,647.50 crore in Chennai & surrounding areas for poor families living at river margins will be implemented

13. New Government Arts and Science College at Rameswaram which will be named after former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

14. Tamil Nadu Health Systems Reforms Programme will be launched with World Bank funding support at a total cost of Rs.2,685.91 to improve the access of the poor and disadvantage to the government health facilities

15. 12,000 new BS-VI buses and 2,000 new electric buses will be procured at an outlay of s.5,890 crore with KfW loan; 2,000 BS-VI buses & 500 electric buses will be introduced in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai during the first phase

16. To promote overseas investment in MSME sector in Tamil Nadu & provide access to international markets for the products and services of the MSMEs, a new autonomous body - MSME Trade and Investment Promotion Bureau will be set up.