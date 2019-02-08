Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government to set up college in Rameswaram, named after Abdul Kalam

The college will be established next year, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announced in the state budget for 2019-20 presented in the assembly.

Published: 08th February 2019 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

The art work on former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

By PTI

CHENNAI: Honouring late A P J Abdul Kalam, the Tamil Nadu government Friday announced it would set up a new arts and science college named after the former President in his native town of Rameswaram.

The college will be established next year, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announced in the state budget for 2019-20 presented in the assembly.

"I am glad to announce that this government will establish a new arts and science college at Rameswaram during 2019-20, which will be named after Dr APJ Abdul Kalam," he said.

Kalam, who was the President from 2002 to 2007, used to love interacting with student community and had collapsed and died while delivering a lecture at the IIM-Shillong on July 27, 2015.

His body has been buried in Rameswaram, where he did his primary schooling.

After the death of the Missile Man in 2015, the then chief minister J Jayalalithaa had announced constituting an award named after Kalam to be given away to an individual in recognition of his or her contribution in scientific development, humanities and students' welfare.

The Kalam Award carries a gold medal and a cash prize of Rs five lakh besides a certificate.

She had also announced the government would celebrate Kalam's birthanniversary -- October 15 -- every year as Youth Awakening Day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abdul Kalam Rameswaram college

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp