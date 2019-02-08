Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Man jumps off 300 feet tall tower after tiff with wife

A large number of people, including his relatives and friends, gathered around the tower and tried to persuade him to climb down but their efforts turned futile, sources said.

By R Siva Kumar
Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Tension and panic prevailed for more than five hours in Arni town near here on Friday when a 32-year-old man climbed up a tall electricity transmission tower before jumping off it to end self.

A Ramesh, a resident of Athuvambadi, created a scare in the town as he climbed atop at 300 feet tall early in the morning. A few local villagers sighted him precariously sitting on the tower, promptly informed the Police and Fire and Rescue Services.

Ramesh stated to be doubting his wife's fidelity, refused to heed to them.

Later, the personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services scaled up the abandoned tower and tried to make him relent.

He threatened to jump off if they did not climb down. Fearing the worst, they started to get back to the bottom.

Even as the Police and the relatives of the man were still persuading him to get down, he suddenly jumped off the tower and subsequently his head hit against the rods. The sources stated that Ramesh died on the spot as his head smashed after hitting the rods much to the shock of his relatives and local villagers.

The police have registered a case and are holding the further probe.

“We have registered a case under section 174 Cr PC. The investigations are going on,” VE Senthil, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Arni, told Express.

He stated that the circumstances that led him to end self are yet to be ascertained.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

