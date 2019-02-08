Tamil Nadu opposition leaders slam state budget

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Opposition leaders criticised the Tamil Nadu State Annual Budget of 2019-20 claiming that it lacked emphasis on funds for social welfare schemes. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had presented the budget at the State Assembly on Friday morning.

Slamming the Budget as "useless", DMK chief MK Stalin, Leader of Opposition in the House, said the Budget did not address the woes of the common public. "The Budget will be useless for the poor of the State. When there is severe unemployment among the youth, the State has announced no concrete measure to combat it," he charged while speaking to media on Friday.

He further added that he was disheartened that no importance was given to the welfare of government employees. "When other States are waiving loans, our State is only considering waiving the interest off," said Stalin.

The leader of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Thol Thirumavalavan said that apart from allocating funds for a college in Abdul Kalam's name, the Budget had no schemes or plan to improve higher education in the State. Fund allocation for Adi Dravidar welfare was also insufficient, he said while speaking to media.