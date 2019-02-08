Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu opposition leaders slam state budget

Slamming the Budget as "useless", DMK chief MK Stalin, Leader of Opposition in the House, said the Budget did not address the woes of the common public.

Published: 08th February 2019 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 03:24 PM

Stalin, Tamil nadu state budget, TN opposition

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK President and opposition leader MK Stalin speaks to the media during state budget 2019-20 at Assembly in Chennai Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Opposition leaders criticised the Tamil Nadu State Annual Budget of 2019-20 claiming that it lacked emphasis on funds for social welfare schemes. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had presented the budget at the State Assembly on Friday morning.

He further added that he was disheartened that no importance was given to the welfare of government employees. "When other States are waiving loans, our State is only considering waiving the interest off," said Stalin.

The leader of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Thol Thirumavalavan said that apart from allocating funds for a college in Abdul Kalam's name, the Budget had no schemes or plan to improve higher education in the State. Fund allocation for Adi Dravidar welfare was also insufficient, he said while speaking to media. 

