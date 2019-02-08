Tejas Express travel time cut by 30 minutes

Vinodh Arulappan By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Much to the excitement of the commuters, the Railway Board has decided to cut short the journey time of yet-to-be-introduced Madurai-Chennai Egmore Tejas Express by half-an-hour. The board, on Wednesday, issued a notification that the India’s first semi-high speed fully air-conditioned train would leave Egmore station at 6 am and would reach Madurai at 12.30 pm.

Further, the train will have two commercial stoppages at Tiruchirappalli and Kodaikanal Road junctions. The train will have two-minute stoppages at Tiruchy and Kodai Road junction. Meanwhile, the Chennai-bound Tejas Express will depart from Madurai junction at 3 pm and will reach Egmore junction at 9.30 pm. The train will stop at Kodai Road junction at 3.28 pm for two minutes. It will reach Tiruchy Junction at 4.50 pm and will leave by 4.52 pm.

The Board also announced that the Tejas Express will be operated six days in a week, except on Thursdays. The turn round train, Tejas Express’s primary maintenance and the Round trip Brake Power Certificate (RBPC) - (the trains run round the clock and come in for a short maintenance service of two hours) will be under the control of Chennai Egmore station.

The train comprising 15 coaches with exclusive amenities like CCTV, Wi-Fi facilities, modular toilets, luxurious seat will have 12 AC Chair Car coaches (LWCZAC), one First class Chair Car (LWFCZAC) and two Generator Varns (LWLRRM-02).

Earlier, it was announced Tejas Express would take around seven hours to reach the destination.