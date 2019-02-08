Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman crushed to death between lorry and government bus in Kancheepuram

Published: 08th February 2019

Accident

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old school teacher was crushed to death when a lorry ran into a motorist and struck a government bus in Kancheepuram on Tuesday. The incident came to public attention on Friday after CCTV footage of the accident was released.

Police said the deceased had been identified as Sophia (30), a native of Nelvai near Uthiramerur, who was working as a private school teacher in Chengalpattu.

“The accident took place on Tuesday at around 8.50am when she was waiting to board the bus. A government bus plying between Madurantakam and Chengalpattu reached Nelvoykoot road junction and slowed down at the bus stop. At this point a speeding truck, plying from Uthiramerur to Chengalpattu, ran over a motorist and crushed the woman before coming to a halt,” a police officer said.

The woman was rushed to the Chengalpattu government hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. The lorry driver absconded from the place, said police.

The investigation revealed that as the lorry was exiting a narrow road perpendicular to the direction of the bus, the driver had hit the brakes but the vehicle did not stop. Instead, it ran into two-wheeler, whose rider went under the lorry and survived. Sophia, who had not seen the lorry coming from behind, was crushed to death. 

Sources said the public nabbed the driver and handed him over to the police, but he still managed to escape. The driver is expected to surrender at the police station on Friday as the video has now gone viral, said the sources.

TAGS
Tamil Nadu road accident Kancheepuram accident

