38,000 houses for urban poor planned in Chennai, two districts

CHENNAI: The government has formulated a comprehensive housing project called ‘Tamil Nadu Housing and Habitat Development Project’ to transform slums in Chennai, Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts along the river margin, with the World Bank assistance. Deputy CM O Panneerselvam said 38,000 tenements at a cost of Rs 4,647.50 crore in Chennai and surrounding areas would be built.

The World Bank has agreed to provide USD 500-million assistance to Tamil Nadu for building 40,000 homes for the urban poor after it accepted the ‘Tamil Nadu Sustainable and Resilient Housing and Habitat Development for Urban Poor’ project. The value of the entire project is Rs 715 million of which the World Bank is likely to sanction USD 500 million. It is learnt that World Bank officials visited housing development projects on September 4, 2018 and inspected households which have been relocated and resettled.

Sources said the negotiations had been on with the World Bank since May when a World Bank delegation undertook a mission for affordable housing project from May 16 to May 18. At that time, they held meetings with Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Company, Slum Clearance Board and Chennai River Restoration Trust.

The State has already taken Rs 4,145-crore loan from the World Bank in 2015 for stormwater drains, water supply, solid waste and underground drainage. Similarly, Panneerselvam also announced a project for Inclusive Resilient and Sustainable Housing for the Urban Poor, which has been presented to the ADB at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore for providing housing in areas other than Chennai and to create adequate stock of housing.

