Budding engineers showcase talent at Anna University​'s expo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University’s Centre for Technology Development and Transfer (CTDT) held a technology exhibition to provide a platform for budding engineers to showcase their talent.At least 64 teams from different colleges of Tamil Nadu participated in the exhibition, which concluded on Friday.

To encourage students to do more research and innovations, the university also awarded cash prizes for the best three projects. An external evaluation expert team comprising professors from IIT and CSIR evaluated the displayed products and selected three best projects.

Along with the exhibition, a national seminar on “Enabling knowledge transfer for societal benefits” and “Science, Technology and Innovation for Sustainable Development Goals” was held at the varsity. Dr S Aravindan, Professor, IIT-Delhi and Dr. Goutam Sutradhar, Director, NIT, Manipur shared their insights at the seminar.