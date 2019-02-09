Tamil Nadu: Cleaner inhales toxic fumes in septic tank, dies

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Relatives of a worker who died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning septic tank sought compensation from the government and refused to receive his body from the government hospital in Aruppukottai on Friday.

The deceased, 31-year-old Sabarinathan was a resident of Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district. He used to clean septic tanks for a living. On Thursday evening, accompanied by his friends Ramar (36) from Tiruchuli and Rajapandi (27) from Arupukottai, set out to clean the septic tank in a house in Poolangal village near Aruppukottai.

Since there was a blockage while pumping out the drainage, Rajapandi opened the lid and fell unconscious into the septic tank after inhaling poisonous gas. In an unfortunate turn of events, Sabarinathan who jumped into the tank to rescue his friend died due to asphyxiation while Rajapandi was rescued.

Rajapandi who was admitted at the government hospital in Aruppukottai for initial treatment was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital on Friday. Meanwhile, demanding a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and a government job for his wife, relatives of Sabarinathan staged a protest outside the hospital in Aruppukottai for about three hours.