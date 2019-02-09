Home States Tamil Nadu

TN budget: Health system to be reformed

By SINDUJA JANE  
Express News Service

CHENNAI : In continuation of the Tamil Nadu Health System Project, the State Government will soon launch the Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Project at a cost of Rs 2,685 crore funded by the World Bank to improve the access of the poor and disadvantaged to government health facilities, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said while presenting the State Budget on Friday.

The important aspect of The Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Project, that will be implemented from 2019 to 2024, was that the project will focus more on people affected by mental illness in the State. 

“Under the Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Project, a study will be conducted to develop and implement appropriate treatment protocol and counselling. 

“Awareness on mental health will be raised in society. Mental counselling centres will be established in the required places. Intensive measures will be taken to implement counselling centres for suicide prevention, like suicide prevention hotline,” a source from the health department said.

Under the new project, intensive measures will be taken up for control and prevention of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like hypertension, diabetes and cancer by expanding and scaling up activities going on in the existing projects. 

