High Court raps HR&CE officials for not revising salary of odhuvars

During the hearing, Justice Mahadevan castigated the Secretary and Commissioner for failing to take any decision with regard to the issue even after a year.

Published: 09th February 2019 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 04:48 AM

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench warned the HR&CE Department for failing to comply with its order for revising the salary of temple Odhuvars on a par with government employees. “The government has been sleeping on the issue for over a year.

This is not just a waking bell for them but also a warning bell,” said Justice R Mahadevan and directed the Principal Secretary and Commissioner of the HR&CE Department to take a decision on the order and file a response within two weeks, adding that they will be summoned before the Court if the same is not complied with.

The judge gave the direction while hearing a contempt petition filed by one Singaravelan in 2018 against the delay in compliance of an order passed by the Court directing the department to revise the salary of Odhuvars on par with government staffs.

During the hearing, Justice Mahadevan castigated the Secretary and Commissioner for failing to take any decision with regard to the issue even after a year. The Odhuvars are living in poverty for many years and revising their pay will improve their livelihood, he stated. Pointing out the importance of the role played by Odhuvars, the Judge further said that the welfare of the Odhuvars will also help in protecting our language and culture.  The case has been adjourned to February 22 for the department’s response.

