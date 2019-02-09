Home States Tamil Nadu

Jayalalithaa death probe: Apollo Hospitals moves HC against Arumughaswamy panel

Apollo Hospitals claimed that there is a real danger of prejudice and bias apparent in the manner in which the Commission has been conducting the examination in chief of witnesses in late CM's death.

Published: 09th February 2019 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Jayalalithaa

Former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa (File | EPS)

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Alleging bias and pre-determination, the Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Limited on Greams Road has moved the Madras High Court to quash the two GOs, which constituted Justice  A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry itself and prescribed the terms of reference.

It contended that the scope of the inquiry was to confine itself to gathering facts on the circumstances and the situation leading to the hospitalisation of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on September 22, 2016 and subsequent treatment. It was not to go into the efficacy, correctness and adequacy and inadequacy of the treatment given to her.

What was to be a simple inquiry with a time frame of 90 days has devolved into a roving inquiry with no direction. The inquiry lacked impartiality and objectivity. Instead it is vitiated by prejudices, pre-determined and baseless conclusions. There were also grave errors in recording the depositions, which would lead to misinterpretations and misconceptions about not just the treatment rendered but the tenets of medical science.

ALSO READ:​ Jaya death probe panel accuses Tamil Nadu health secretary of conspiring with Apollo hospital

The petition sought to quash the records of the proceedings, findings and recording of the evidence by the Commission pursuant to the two GOs issued in September 2017, which constituted the Commission and prescribed the terms of reference and to restrain it from going into the correctness, adequacy and inadequacy of the medical treatment given to the former CM, as it is in violation of the Commission of Inquiry Act and the Rules framed there under and violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. Its interim prayer is to stay all proceedings relating the medical treatment given by the hospital.

The petitioner further contended that there is a real danger of prejudice and bias apparent in the manner in which the Commission has been conducting the examination in chief of witnesses. The nature of questions framed and recorded clearly disclosed a pre-determined mind against the hospital. It lacked neither the sanction nor the expertise and clearly exceeded its jurisdiction.

ALSO READ: Jayalalithaa had mood swings during hospitalisation: Doctor to panel

The Commission's order dated January 22 last alleging collusion, conspiracy, inaction and inappropriate treatment against the hospital and the repeated questioning of the State Health secretary on the same lines of the allegations levelled by the Commission's standing counsel clearly evidenced that it had already pre-determined the case against the hospital. Being a fact-finding body, it has to be inquisitorial and not adversarial or accusatory. However, it has stepped into the shoes of an accuser making the hospital of conspiracy, collusion, inaction and inappropriate treatment.

Its imputations and unsubstantiated serious criminal charges to the hitherto unquestioned and bona fide medical treatment given to the late Chief Minister, are unwarranted, the petition added

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jayalalithaa death J Jayalalithaa Apollo Hospital Justice Arumughaswamy Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp