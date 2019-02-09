Kanimozhi will contest Lok Sabha elections from Thoothukudi, says DMK MLA Geetha

S GODSON WISLEY DASS By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Rajya Sabha MP MK Kanimozhi will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Thoothukudi parliamentary constituency, said the local MLA NP Geetha Jeevan on Thursday night.

If she does contest, it would be the first time that she is facing a direct election. However, as negotiations with potential allies are still underway, senior party leaders refused to confirm the news, saying it was too early to comment.​

Geetha Jevan made the announcement while addressing a gram sabha meet near Kovilpatti. She said people of Kovilpatti were unhappy as their local MLA and State Minister Kadambur C Raju “was ignoring them”. She urged them to vote for Kanimozhi, who will be contesting from the seat.

“Kanimozhi is well aware of our issues. She can ensure welfare measures are implemented,” the MLA said, adding that if a Congress-led government comes to power, Kanimozhi may be part of the Cabinet.

TNCC chief wants Kamal to join hands

TNCC president KS Alagiri has invited actor Kamal Haasan and his Makkal Needhi Maiam to join the DMK-led combine to “strengthen the secular forces” in the State. This comes just after the actor-turned-politician called both the DMK and AIADMK “evil”. Alagiri’s comment has surprised DMK cadre and leaders alike.