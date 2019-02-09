Home States Tamil Nadu

Man jumps off 300-feet tower after tiff with wife

 Tension and panic prevailed for over five hours in Arni town on Friday when a 32-year-old man climbed up a 300-ft electricity transmission tower and jumped off.

Published: 09th February 2019 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Tension and panic prevailed for over five hours in Arni town on Friday when a 32-year-old man climbed up a 300-ft electricity transmission tower and jumped off. A Ramesh, of Athuvambadi, had quarrelled with his wife the previous day.

Upset over it, Ramesh climbed the tower on Friday morning. Villagers who spotted him informed the police and Fire and Rescue Service personnel.

A large crowd, including Ramesh’s relatives and friends, tried persuading him to climb down in vain, sources said. Soon, Fire and Rescue Service personnel surrounded the tower and began to climb it. Even as the police and his relatives were persuading him to get down, Ramesh jumped off the tower.

His head hit rods lying nearby and he died on the spot, sources added. “We have registered a case under section 174 of CrPC and investigation is on,” VE Senthil, DSP, Arni, told Express. Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fire and Rescue Service Suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp