Man jumps off 300-feet tower after tiff with wife

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Tension and panic prevailed for over five hours in Arni town on Friday when a 32-year-old man climbed up a 300-ft electricity transmission tower and jumped off. A Ramesh, of Athuvambadi, had quarrelled with his wife the previous day.

Upset over it, Ramesh climbed the tower on Friday morning. Villagers who spotted him informed the police and Fire and Rescue Service personnel.

A large crowd, including Ramesh’s relatives and friends, tried persuading him to climb down in vain, sources said. Soon, Fire and Rescue Service personnel surrounded the tower and began to climb it. Even as the police and his relatives were persuading him to get down, Ramesh jumped off the tower.

His head hit rods lying nearby and he died on the spot, sources added. “We have registered a case under section 174 of CrPC and investigation is on,” VE Senthil, DSP, Arni, told Express. Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.