Home States Tamil Nadu

Pragmatic and inclusive budget: Industry leaders

The new initiative of having advanced high-end skill-building centres in 5 districts under the PPP mode to upskill engineering graduates.

Published: 09th February 2019 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Industry leaders have welcomed the State government’s budget. R Dinesh, Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Southern Region, said, “The Tamil Nadu budget 2019 is a pragmatic and inclusive budget, aimed at achieving over 8% economic growth in the State.

The allocation of  Rs 28,757 crore for education, Rs 18,274 crore for rural development and Rs 10,550 crore for agriculture, are in the right direction which would supplement growth of the economy and job creation.”

The Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry has also welcomed the budget. “The Chamber is also happy that the TN Budget has provided the much-needed clarity on the stamp duty applicable on amalgamations and reconstruction of companies.

The new initiative of having advanced high-end skill-building centres in 5 districts under the PPP mode to upskill engineering graduates, is in the right direction as industries are going in for automation,” said a statement issued by MCCI’s president Ramkumar Ramamoorthy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Southern Region R Dinesh TN Budget

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp