Pragmatic and inclusive budget: Industry leaders

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Industry leaders have welcomed the State government’s budget. R Dinesh, Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Southern Region, said, “The Tamil Nadu budget 2019 is a pragmatic and inclusive budget, aimed at achieving over 8% economic growth in the State.

The allocation of Rs 28,757 crore for education, Rs 18,274 crore for rural development and Rs 10,550 crore for agriculture, are in the right direction which would supplement growth of the economy and job creation.”

The Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry has also welcomed the budget. “The Chamber is also happy that the TN Budget has provided the much-needed clarity on the stamp duty applicable on amalgamations and reconstruction of companies.

The new initiative of having advanced high-end skill-building centres in 5 districts under the PPP mode to upskill engineering graduates, is in the right direction as industries are going in for automation,” said a statement issued by MCCI’s president Ramkumar Ramamoorthy.