Budget: Pragmatic plan for Tamil Nadu

Taking a pragmatic view of the prevailing financial situation, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam presented a no-nonsense revenue-deficit Budget for 2019-20 on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam presenting the State Budget for 2019-20 at the Secretariat on Friday | D SAMPATH KUMAR

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking a pragmatic view of the prevailing financial situation, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam presented a no-nonsense revenue-deficit Budget for 2019-20 on Friday. While populism was almost absent, attempts have been made to balance growth and social welfare measures.  The revenue deficit is likely to come down to Rs 14,315 crore from the projected Rs 19,319 crore, as indicated by the positive trend in tax receipts. “The outstanding debt at the end of March 2020 would be  Rs 3,97,495.96 crore,” Panneerselvam said, assuring that the debt to GSDP ratio would be 23.02 per cent, well within the stipulated norm of 25 per cent.

As per advance estimates, the projected growth rate of Tamil Nadu for the financial year 2017-18 was 8.09 per cent, much higher that the national average of 7.2 per cent. As per preliminary estimates, the State is expected to grow at the rate of 8.16 per cent in 2018-19. “The State is poised to enter a higher growth trajectory,” said Panneerselvam.

“Tamil Nadu has also maintained its fiscal deficit within three per cent of its GSDP despite financial difficulties,” he said. “The growth prospects in the coming years will help the State maintain its fiscal deficit below the prescribed norms and retain our reputation as a fiscally disciplined State.”

“The State would adopt a conservative approach and restrict borrowing to the barest minimum,” he said. “We will make efforts to support ongoing welfare schemes and development programmes without compromising on the fiscal discipline.” Panneerselvam also said that despite the adverse impacts of the 14th Finance Commission recommendations, the State had been able to implement the UDAY Scheme and pay revised salaries to government employees. 

The State’s Own Tax Revenue (SOTR) recorded an impressive 9.07 per cent growth rate in 2017-18. It is expected to cross 14 per cent in 2018-19. “The growth in SOTR and reduced impact of UDAY scheme and pay revision on the State finances will bring down the revenue deficit in the coming years,” he assured. 
Panneerselvam pointed out that despite Tamil Nadu achieving robust growth in GST revenues, it was yet to receive its due share from the Centre to the tune of Rs 5,454 crore. It has also not received the GST compensation of Rs 455.16 crore for the year 2017-18.

