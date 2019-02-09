Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Budget: Rs 10K crore loans, special schemes for farmers

The government would form 2,000 Farmers Producers Groups and 100 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), with a financial allocation of Rs 100.42 crore.

Published: 09th February 2019 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer employs a ploughing tractor to prepare his land for cultivation near Thiruvallur | D Kishore Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday announced a slew of measures for the agriculture sector which included extending crop loans to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore, launching of a special scheme called Chief Minister’s Scheme for Augmentation of Fruits and Vegetables, setting up of special agro-export promotion cell, establishment of organic certification centres in all districts to promote organic farmers, unveiling a separate policy for forming Farmers Producers Organisations etc.

“In 2018-2019, under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Beema Yojana, 21.70 lakh farmers have been enrolled till date, which is the highest in the past three years. During 2019-2020, the government would notify more crops and expand the coverage under crop insurance. Further, cloud burst and natural fire would also be included under localised calamities in addition to hail storm, landslide, and inundation,  and Rs 621.59 crore has been allocated,” Panneerselvam said presenting the budget.

Stating that an all-time high coverage of 1.80 lakh hectares was achieved under micro irrigation during 2018-2019, he said another 2.0 lakh hectares would be covered under the micro irrigation during 2019-2020 with an outlay of Rs 1,361 crore. Besides, 2,000 solar powered pumps upto a capacity of 10 HP would be provided to farmers with subsidy assistance of Rs 84.09 crore.

Under the ‘Mission on Sustainable Dryland Agriculture (MSDA)’ launched during 2016-2017 with an outlay of Rs 802.90 crore, an area of 6.0 lakh hectares has been brought under cluster development so far. This scheme would be continued in 2019-2020 with an allocation of Rs 292 crore for covering 400 more clusters. During 2019-2020, another 5,000 Integrated Farming System units would be assisted in 25 districts at an outlay of Rs 101.62 crore.

The government would form 2,000 Farmers Producers Groups and 100 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), with a financial allocation of Rs 100.42 crore. There is an urgent need to federate FPOs to achieve sustainability. A Tamil Nadu FPO Policy would also being formulated to promote FPOs.
In the coming year, 128 block-level agricultural machinery custom hiring centres and 360 village-based agricultural machinery custom hiring centres would be established and Rs 172.06 crore has been allocated for farm mechanisation.

A special scheme called Chief Minister’s Scheme for Augmentation of Fruits and Vegetables would be implemented from 2019-2020 for which a sum of `50 crore is earmarked.  “Institutionalised vegetable seed production will be augmented through State-owned horticulture farms for facilitating distribution of truthfully labelled vegetable seeds in needy areas and Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the Mission on Integrated Development of Horticulture.“Realising the importance of agri exports, the government will set up a special agro-export promotion cell in the Directorate of Agri-Business and Agri Marketing,” he added.

Delta farmers disappointed

Thanjavur: Farmers in the delta district are disappointed with the Budget, primarily as their hopes for a waiver of farm loans were dashed. “The farmers, particularly those who were severely affected by Gaja, were expecting a waiver of farm loans availed through cooperative societies,” said Kakkarai R Sukumaran, vice-president of Thamizhaga Vivasaya Sangangalin Koottiyakkam. “We were upset as there was no announcement to this effect,” he said.

Mannargudi S Ranganathan, general secretary of Cauvery delta farmers’ welfare association, said the loans of small and marginal farmers could have been written off and those of large farmers could have been restructured so that they could be paid off over three years without interest. Ranganathan, however, welcomed the announcement that 2,000 solar-powered pump sets with 10HP capacity would be provided with subsidy.

“Earlier 5HP pump sets were given which could not pump water as the groundwater levels had gone down,” he said. He said all the agriculture pump sets should be replaced by solar-powered ones. As far as the proposal for providing micro-irrigation to 2 lakh hectares of land with a `1,361 crore- subsidy, Ranganathan said drip irrigation was a failure for sugarcane and was not suitable for paddy.  

O Panneerselvam Farmers Pradhan Mantri Fasal Beema Yojana Farmers Producers Organisations

