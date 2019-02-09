MK Stalin criticises thrust on debt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Most political parties, except BJP, slammed the budget saying that it didn’t meet expectations of common man and government staff. DMK president MK Stalin termed it a ‘useless budget’. He told reporters that the budget had clearly exposed the government which is paying interest for debts from the sums meant for development of the State.​

The budget is a ‘disappointing one’ for government employees and teachers as it doesn’t speak on their demands. On unemployment, he said there was no announcement on creation of job opportunities for the youth despite a total of one crore youth waiting for employment after enrolling themselves with employment exchanges. Besides, there is no scheme to generate income for the State. The government is struggling with nearly Rs 4 lakh crore debt.