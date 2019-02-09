Home States Tamil Nadu

MK Stalin criticises thrust on debt

Most political parties, except BJP, slammed the budget saying that it didn’t meet expectations of common man and government staff. 

Published: 09th February 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Most political parties, except BJP, slammed the budget saying that it didn’t meet expectations of common man and government staff. DMK president MK Stalin termed it a ‘useless budget’. He told reporters that the budget had clearly exposed the government which is paying interest for debts from the sums meant for development of the State.​

The budget is a ‘disappointing one’ for government employees and teachers as it doesn’t speak on their demands. On unemployment, he said there was no announcement on creation of job opportunities for the youth despite a total of one crore youth waiting for employment after enrolling themselves with employment exchanges. Besides, there is no scheme to generate income for the State. The government is struggling with nearly Rs 4 lakh crore debt.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MK Stalin DMK president Development of TN

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp