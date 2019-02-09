School kids build 55 houses for villagers hit by 'Cyclone Gaja'

By Online Desk

Cyclone Gaja left many villages in Tamil Nadu devastated but it proved that humanity is still alive.

In a heartwarming gesture, students from a private school in Tamil Nadu have gifted over 50 houses to people who lost their homes in the cyclone.

November 2018 was an unforgettable month for people in Tamil Nadu's delta districts, especially farmers. Many lost their lives in the calamity while it robbed many others of their livelihoods.

In much-needed relief for those who lost their homes in the storm, private school students from Salem and their parents have built 55 houses for villagers in Thanjavur's Keezhthottam. Joining hands with social activists, the students have brought the light back into the lives of these villagers.

Social worker Nandhini from Thanjavur in association with students and parents helped gather Rs 21 lakh. With the help of villagers, they built the houses worth Rs 55,000 each.

Speaking to Puthiya Thalaimurai, the students said that more people have to come forward to help others. They also inaugurated the houses.

There's a lot for all of us to learn from these children. It's not about the money but the initiative to help others is laudable. These students remind us that kindness is the key.