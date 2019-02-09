Home States Tamil Nadu

School kids build 55 houses for villagers hit by 'Cyclone Gaja'

In much-needed relief for those who lost their homes in the storm, private school students from Salem and their parents have built 55 houses for villagers in Thanjavur's Keezhthottam

Published: 09th February 2019 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Gaja

Image for representational purpose only

By Online Desk

Cyclone Gaja left many villages in Tamil Nadu devastated but it proved that humanity is still alive. 

In a heartwarming gesture, students from a private school in Tamil Nadu have gifted over 50 houses to people who lost their homes in the cyclone. 

ALSO READ: This kind act by the distressed Tamil Nadu farmers has a message for everyone

November 2018 was an unforgettable month for people in Tamil Nadu's delta districts, especially farmers. Many lost their lives in the calamity while it robbed many others of their livelihoods. 

In much-needed relief for those who lost their homes in the storm, private school students from Salem and their parents have built 55 houses for villagers in Thanjavur's Keezhthottam. Joining hands with social activists, the students have brought the light back into the lives of these villagers.

ALSO READ: Rajini Makkal Mandram to construct 15 houses for cyclone Gaja victims

Social worker Nandhini from Thanjavur in association with students and parents helped gather Rs 21 lakh. With the help of villagers, they built the houses worth Rs 55,000 each. 

Speaking to Puthiya Thalaimurai, the students said that more people have to come forward to help others. They also inaugurated the houses. 

There's a lot for all of us to learn from these children. It's not about the money but the initiative to help others is laudable. These students remind us that kindness is the key. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Gaja Tamil Nadu Gaja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp