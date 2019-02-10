Home States Tamil Nadu

500 people including Vaiko, Thirumurugan Gandhi held for staging protest against Modi's TN visit

Under the banner of Periyar Adharavlargal Kootamaipu and MDMK, cadres raised slogans again Modi and released black balloons. 

Thirumurugan Gandhi (Photo | Facebook)

TIRUPUR: Over 500 people, including MDMK leader Vaiko, Thandhai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam general secretary K Ramakrishnan, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam founder Kolathur Mani and May 17 Movement founder Thirumurugan Gandhi, were arrested by Tirupur police on Sunday near the Tirupur Kumaran statue for staging a black-flag protest against the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The political parties had earlier announced that they would be staging their protest near New Bus Stand, but the venue was changed in the eleventh hour as police denied permission. 

The agitators criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre for initiatives that they alleged were a bane to the people.

There was a melee when a woman cadre of BJP allegedly hurled a slipper at the agitators. MDMK cadres tried to attack her, but their attempts were foiled after police secured her.

Meanwhile, an MDMK cadre climbed atop an electric transformer, but police brought him down.

Vaiko also argued with the Deputy Commissioner ES Uma, who came to arrest the agitators. He told her that they were protesting silently, despite the woman from BJP creating a ruckus. 

It took over two hours for the police to detain everyone.

Addressing the media, Vaiko said the NDA government had betrayed the Tamil people by granting minimal relief for Cyclone Gaja. 

He reiterated that his party would stage a black flag protest whenever Modi held a public meeting in Tamil Nadu. 

"The Union Government has betrayed us on Cauvery, Mullaiperiyar, Neutrino and Hydrocarbon projects," he charged, adding that the MDMK would forge an alliance with DMK for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and defeat parties that worked against the people. 

Thirumurugan Gandhi said the Knitwear city (Tirupur) had undergone immense pain due to demonetisation and GST implementation. 

"Modi did not visit Tamil Nadu even though the Cyclone Gaja made its landfall and ravaged many TN districts. But, he came to Madurai, now Tirupur to campaign for his party," he added.

