A stability council will bring fiscal balance: Montek Singh Ahluwalia

CHENNAI: Montek Singh Ahluwalia, a former deputy chairman of Planning Commission, on Saturday stressed the need for a full-time professional fiscal stability council, accountable to Parliament, to help ensure fiscal balance.

Speaking at a budget analysis event here, he called it a ‘major institutional reform’ if the council is established. Ahluwalia said maintaining a fiscal balance will be key to ensuring a growth rate of eight per cent.

He also spoke on job shortage in the country and sustainability of freebies in the long run, a release said.

This annual post budget analysis and fund raiser event, organised by United Way Chennai, witnessed a panel discussion on agrarian crisis with Rakesh Singh, Group Head of HDFC Bank; Navneet Munot, CIO, SBI Fund Management; and Rahul Singh, CIO of Equities, Tata Asset Management; and Montek Singh Ahluwalia as panellists.