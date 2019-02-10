Home States Tamil Nadu

Chinna Thambi; Captivity best option, says expert report

The report indicates that translocation won’t work as the jumbo had developed a taste for nutritious crops.

Chinna Thambi

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: What does the future hold for Chinna Thambi? The report of Asiatic elephant expert Ajay Desai recommends taking the jumbo into captivity. The forest department is likely to endorse his opinion.
Desai, consultant to World Wildlife Fund-India, submitted his final report to the forest department on Friday. Express accessed the report’s contents.

It  mostly rules out possibility of Chinna Thambi returning to the wild. Forest department sources said, “We will file our affidavit along with a copy of the report before Madras High Court on Monday. We are keeping options open.”

The report indicates that translocation won't work as the jumbo had developed a taste for nutritious crops.

