Centre adopting step-motherly attitude towards Puducherry: CM Narayanasamy

Narayanasamy said several representations of the union territory government to the Centre for sanction of funds required to meet its commitments have fallen on deaf ears.

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy (File | EPS)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy Sunday charged the NDA government at the Centre with "adopting step-motherly attitude towards Puducherry".

Talking to reporters here, Narayanasamy said several representations of the union territory government to the Centre for sanction of funds required to meet its commitments have fallen on deaf ears.

The Centre was yet to release Rs 1,400 crore that has been due for the past two years for disbursement of enhanced salaries as per the report of the Seventh Pay Commission to the Puducherry government staff, he said.

Similarly, Rs 1,100-crore pension fund is due from the Centre, said Narayanasamy, a senior Congress leader.

"I am not able to understand why the Centre is irresponsive and keeping mum to our repeated representations for the sanction of the funds and also to enhance grants for budgetary support," he said.

"The NDA government is pampering the BJP-ruled states, while the states and union territory of Puducherry under the Congress rule have been discriminated against," he said.

Narayanasamy, who has been at loggerheads with Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on various administrative issues, alleged that she "has been misusing her position and authority and intimidating officers to ensure that her orders are implemented".

Narayanasamy said his Congress party was gearing up for the parliamentary election due this summer.

