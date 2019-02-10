Narendra Modi's visit today is significant for BJP: Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: BJP State unit President Tamilisai Soundararajan stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in a public meeting at Tirupur would be the turning point for the saffron party in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to media persons at the Coimbatore International Airport on Saturday before heading to Tirupur for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Sunday, she said that the BJP will not go it alone this polls, but form a strong alliance to capture power.

“We have already started our campaign for the general election. Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Madurai had a tremendous impact on the State as far as the party is concerned. His Tirupur visit would be a significant moment for us and the State. Not only the cadre of BJP, but also the people are anticipating his arrival.”