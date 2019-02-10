New corridors and threats of man-animal conflict

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Human activity such as settlements and agriculture have resulted in fragmented and narrow pachyderm corridors.It is no surprise that the areas have turned into hotspots of man-animal conflict

Bilikkal – Javalagiri (TN, Karnataka)

Elephants move from Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) to the southern portion of Hosur Forest Division through a narrow forest located on the interstate boundary. Settlements like Kadasivanapalli, Kadakampattupalli, Malliandoddi and Gurusullapandoddi villages are located on the corridor fringes and considerably reduce the width of the corridor. Sri Bandemuthurayaswamy Temple is located at the entrance of the corridor and during festivals, tremendous pressure is put on elephant movement and degrades the quality of the corridor forest

Mudumalai – Nilambur via O’ Valley (TN , Kerala)

Elephants move from Nilambur North Division to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and Bandipur Tiger Reserve through fragmented forest patches, tea/coffee/clove/cardamom estates, and human habitations in Gudalur Forest Division via O’ Valley. About 26 settlements are located in the corridor, causing biotic pressure and physically obstructing elephant movement. Vehicular traffic on NH 67 connecting Ooty and Bengaluru passes through the corridor. On average, 113.5 vehicles per hour were recorded on this highway. The trend of human-elephant conflict in and around the corridor between 2001 and 2013 revealed a high number of human deaths (31)

Vazhachal – Anaimalai via Sholayar (TN)

A large number of villages as well as the labour lines of tea and coffee estates hinder elephant movement. This corridor has numerous estate roads, the Karumalai-Balaji Temple and Valparai-Sholayar Dam, which have heavy traffic movement through the corridor

Vazhachal - Anaimalai via Ryan (TN)

Elephants move from Malayattur and Vazhachal in Kerala to Anaimalai Tiger Reserve through the Ryan division of TANTEA (the Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation Ltd) and eight to 10 fragmented rainforest patches. The Ryan and Lawson divisions of TANTEA completely interrupt the corridor connectivity. Ryan division has been a hotbed of human-elephant conflict with 25 per cent of human deaths in the Valparai Plateau occurring in an area occupying less than 2 per cent of the Valparai plantation landscape

Srivilliputhur - Saptur (TN)

Elephants move through narrow forest foothills of steep mountains between Pilavikkal reservoir and Varushanad reserved land in the Watrap Range. The corridor is bound on the north by Madurai Forest Division, the southwest by Periyar Tiger Reserve and the northwest by Meghamalai Wildlife Sanctuary. With agriculture being limited, there is very little conflict in the corridor area