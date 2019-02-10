Non-teaching staff ends strike

CHENNAI: About 30 non-teaching staff from Madras University, who staged a sit-in on Friday urging the university to enable promotions for those who graduated after studying in distance education mode, called off their strike after officials agreed to hold talks with them.“The university is not against promoting non-teaching staff who did their graduation in distance education mode. The new regulations prevent us,” said a administrative official.
