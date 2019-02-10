PM Modi, CM EPS to share dais, launch slew of projects

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/TIRUPUR: Amidst speculation about the possible alliance between the ruling AIADMK and BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will be sharing a dais at Tirupur on Sunday to launch many completed projects and to lay the foundation for a few key projects.

The government function is expected to last 15 minutes. Later, the PM will address a public meeting, organised by BJP, at Perumanallur, before leaving for Karnataka via Coimbatore.

Modi is scheduled to lay foundation for the ESI hospital at Tirupur, for second phase of modernisation of Chennai airport, being carried out at a cost of `2,647 crore, lay foundation stone for a new integrated building at Tiruchy Airport, launch the Pamban Railway Bridge Project, inaugurate the final leg of Chennai Metro Rail phase I, dedicate BPCL’s Ennore Coastal Terminal, inaugurate a new Crude Oil Pipeline from Chennai Port to Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited’s Manali Refinery and dedicate the ESI hospital in Chennai to the nation.

According to his tentative schedule, Modi will arrive in Coimbatore by a special flight at 2.35pm, and will chopper over to the helipad at Perumanallur by 3.05pm. From 3.15pm onwards, he will take part in the government function and at 3.30pm, he will address the BJP cadre before leaving for Coimbatore by helicopter at 4.20pm. From there, he is scheduled to leave for Karnataka at 5.10pm. Over 2,500 police personnel would be deployed within a radius of 55 km from Perumanallur. Checks are also being conducted at lodges in and around Tirupur.

The State-of-the-art, 100- bedded ESI hospital will cater to the medical needs of over one lakh workers and their family members covered by the ESI Act. The ESIC Hospital, Chennai, has 470 beds with state-of-the-art facilities to provide quality treatment in all disciplines of medicine. Once the expansion programme at Chennai airport is completed, passenger capacity of the airport will go up to 30 million passenger per annum (MPPA).