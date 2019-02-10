Reduction on stamp duty: Realty sector heaves a sigh of relief, hails State budget

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what seems to be a relief for real estate sector, stamp duty on property transfer in respect of amalgamation or reconstruction of companies has been reduced from seven per cent to two per cent of the market value of the immovable property or 0.6 per cent of the aggregate of the market value of the shares, whichever is higher.

Hailing the State budget, vice-president of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India S Sridharan, who has been seeking reduction in the stamp duty (seven per cent) and registration fee ( four per cent) which now comes to 11 per cent and is the highest in the country, said the construction industry welcomed the move to reduce stamp duty as a way forward encouraging corporates towards the government’s mission in achieving transparency as well as ensuring aggregation of government revenue.

This comes after the Registration department issued a circular to clarify that the transfer of property under the Companies Act, through the scheme of arrangements for merger or demerger of companies will be classified as the conveyance, on which seven per cent stamp duty is applicable. The move had increased transaction cost of acquisition resulting in developers wanting stamp duty and registration charges to be slashed.

Talking to Express on the reduction of stamp duty charges, IG of Registration J Kumaragurubaran said it has been pending for many years and since it was not in his prerogative, it was sent to the government.