Sand boa rescued in Gudiyattam

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The personnel of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) rescued a sand boa at Gudiyattam near here.

The 4 feet long reptile was crawling along the road at Pandian Nagar on Friday when the local residents noticed it and promptly alerted the TNFRS men.

Based on the information, TNFRS personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the sand boa before keeping it in a cage.

“When we rushed to the spot, the reptile was crawling along the road. We rescued it and kept caged,” said D Chidambaram, Station Fire Officer (SFO) Gudiyattam.

He informed that the snake was later handed over to the Forest department officials.

Sand boas are moving in the woods in Gudiyattam, the one rescued by the officials should have strayed away from its habitat, Chidambaram noted.