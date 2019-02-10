Home States Tamil Nadu

Thol Thirumavalavan to contest Lok Sabha elections

In Tamil Nadu, no other political party had forged an alliance till now, except DMK, whereas the parties opposed to DMK are yet to come together.  

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan visiting Deenadayalan at the Government General Hospital in the city.

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday said he will contest the coming Lok Sabha elections and Chidambaram constituency will be his natural choice as he has been contesting from the segment since 1999.   

Answering mediapersons queries he said “When we hold alliance talks with DMK, we will put forth constituencies of our choice, including Chidambaram. We expect a good decision.” Asked about the speculations that PMK might forge an alliance with DMK, he said “Such a view is being spread to weaken the DMK-led alliance. 

At this stage, only with a view to creating a confusion in the DMK-led front, certain forces are spreading canards.”

