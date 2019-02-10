Home States Tamil Nadu

TN told to fast-track pension for unorganised sector

Union Labour Ministry has asked Tamil Nadu government to roll out Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan pension scheme from February 15.

By C Shivakumar
CHENNAI: Union Labour Ministry has asked Tamil Nadu government to roll out Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan pension scheme from February 15. It has also asked the government to issue instructions to district labour offices to mobilise unorganised workers under various occupations.

It is learnt that State government officials were briefed about the scheme through video-conference on February 5.A senior labour department official told Express that the State was briefed about the scheme,  but the Centre is yet to come up with guidelines and software to implement it.

According to the communication to the State, labour commissioners have been asked to mobilise unorganised workers through labour and employers’ associations, NGOs and encourage them to enrol under the scheme.

This comes after interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced in the budget a pension scheme for workers in the unorganised sector who include street vendors, rickshaw pullers and construction, domestic, agriculture, beedi, handloom and leather workers, rag pickers, cobblers and washermen and those engaged in numerous other 150 occupations and whose monthly income is less than Rs 15,000.

It is learnt that Life Insurance Corporation will be the implementing agency through its countrywide network and branch offices and agents. The scheme will be Aadhaar-based, fully IT-enabled and based on web portal or mobile app.

District labour offices have been readied by having facilitation counters or desks with Net facilities to help prospective beneficiaries register under the scheme.

Once the worker registers at the facilitation desk using his Aadhaar number and savings bank or Jan Dhan account number, he has to sign the consent form and submit the same at the bank branch where the beneficiary maintains his savings account for auto debit facility to join PM-SYM.

