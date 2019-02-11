After losing husband in Poland, young widow in distress seeks Tamil Nadu government's help

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Tragedy struck this young woman who was nurturing dreams of settling down in life after her husband flew abroad for a better job.

V Kalaiselvi received the news from a travel agency that her husband Venkatesan was killed in a tiff at his workplace in Warsaw, Poland, where he was employed, on December 23 last year. Venkatesan lost his life just 48 days after joining work at a cold drinks manufacturing firm.

The couple has a four-year-old child.

After knocking on the doors of concerned authorities for several days, the woman finally got to see her husband lying motionless in a coffin on January 2, when the body had been flown down to his native village Sambasivapuram.

Following this, she was shown the door by her in-laws, forcing to stay with her parents who are already battling to eke out a livelihood.

To run the family and take care of the well being of her child, Kalaiselvi is running from pillar to post to get financial aid and job in a government department.

“I don't know how to move forward with the child. I have no support from my in-laws. So, I have approached the district collector with a petition requesting some help, possibly a government job so that I can lead a good life and take care of my child,” she said.

The couple had a love marriage.

“After completing SSLC, she (Kalaiselvi) wanted to marry him. So, we arranged the marriage,” said K Sundaresan, Kalaiselvi's father.

He recalled that his daughter had scored more than 400 marks in her Class X public examination. The beautician course she trained in has left her with some hope of employment.

Officials of the district administration said they might be able to take up the cause of the helpless widow with the authorities of the private firm where her husband was employed in Warsaw through the Indian Embassy for financial assistance, including insurance claims.