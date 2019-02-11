Four government hospitals in Vellore likely to get national quality assurance certification

R Shivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Four government hospitals in the district are likely to get certification for quality health facilities and services from the Union Government soon.

The assessment team from the national quality assurance standards (NAQS) programme, attached to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, have completed the assessment of facilities and services available at the government hospitals in Tirupattur, Ambur, Wallajah and Sholingur recently.

"The assessment team has completed the assessment of facilities and services in government hospitals at Tirupattur, Ambur, Wallajah and Sholingur last week," M Yasmin, joint director of medical services, Vellore, told Express on Monday.

The results of the assessment are yet to be received.

The quality assurance certification will give a big boost to improve the facilities and healthcare provided to the users of the public health system.

Tirupattur GH has a bed strength of 210, Ambur-109, Wallajah-300 and Sholingur-96.

If these hospitals receive the certification, then they will be provided with financial assistance of Rs. 10,000 per bed for a year.

"The funds can be utilised for improving the service in the hospitals,” a senior doctor said.

Twenty five per cent of the funds can be shelled out for staff welfare activities as well, he noted.

The quality assurance certification will be valid for a period of three years from the date of award and it can be retained if the re-accreditation requirements are fulfilled.

As many as 13 government hospitals, including 7 district headquarters hospitals and five upgraded primary health centres in Tamil Nadu have received the certification already.

The NQAS programme is aimed at enhancing the quality of service and satisfaction level of users of government health services. Assessment is done on service, patient rights, support service and clinical service.

The assessment team will also review records of hospitals and interview staff and patients before awarding the certification.on Feb 13