Madras High Court rejects PIL to allow movie-goers take own food into cinemas

The petitioner said not even water bottles, bread and biscuits, hot water for children and snacks for diabetics were permitted.

Published: 11th February 2019 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2019 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court Monday dismissed a petition seeking to allow movie-goers take their own food into cinemas by saying no writ of mandamus can be issued to consider the plea.

A division bench, comprising Justice S Manikumar and Justice Subramonium Prasad, before which the public interest litigation (PIL) moved by advocate S Tamizhventhan came up for hearing, said a movie hall is a private property and the court cannot direct the authorities to consider his representation.

The bench further said there were no Constitutional or statutory rights recognised under the law permitting the common public to carry their own food into a theatre, which is a private property.

The petitioner, referring to the exorbitant ticket fee charged by the cinema owners, said not even water bottles, bread and biscuits, hot water for children and snacks for diabetics were permitted.

Also, he said there was no law prohibiting carrying food and other eatables into the movie halls.

The petitioner said prohibiting the entry of even drinking water and food for children into the theatres violates the right to life guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution of India, and added that he had already made a representation to the authorities.

Hence, he sought for a direction to the authorities, including the state chief secretary, to consider his representation.

