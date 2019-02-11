Home States Tamil Nadu

Tribal woman attempts suicide in police station premises in Tamil Nadu

Kovai Sarala had lodged a complaint against Poovarasan who allegedly deserted her after falling in love.

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A tribal woman, deserted by her lover, attempted to end self in the premises of a police station in the district creating tension and panic.

Kovai Sarala, 27, named after the Tamil film comedian, residing at PalarcAnaicut, near Ranipet, had lodged a complaint with the All Woman Police Station in Ranipet, against Poovarasan who allegedly deserted her after falling in love.

The woman sought the police to take action to make him agree to the marriage, but he continued to refuse to do so, sources said.

On Monday, he was called to the All Women Police Station. Even though the cops were advising him, Poovarasan did not budge. 

Frustrated over his obstinacy, Kovai Sarala consumed poison and tried to end self in the station premises.

The sources said she was immediately taken to a local hospital for treatment and her health is stable.

A police officer said inquiries were being held on the matter, and a case will be registered against Poovarasan as per the law.

