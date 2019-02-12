Assembly time for Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

Tamil Nadu government against bringing petrol, diesel under GST: Minister

Chennai: Minister for Fisheries D Jayakumar said the State government was against bringing petrol and diesel under GST. The minister was responding to a query from DMK member Senguttuvan in the Assembly on Monday. “To protect the economic autonomy of the State, we don’t want to bring petrol and diesel under the GST. The Centre has to disburse Rs 455.15 crore by way of GST compensation to the State,” the minister said.

Ayyavazhi devotees as minorities?

Chennai: I S Inbadurai, an AIADMK MLA, on Monday urged the State government to grant religious minority status to Ayyavazhi devotees. Speaking during the budget session of the Assembly, he said, “A large number of people of the southern districts are following Ayya Vaikundanar whom they address as Ayyavazhi. They should be given a religious minority status,as given to Lingayats in Karnataka.” ENS

State receives post-matric scholarship for SC/ST students

Chennai: AIADMK MLA Semmalai informed the Assembly on Monday that the State’s due share of post-matric scholarship meant for SC and ST students has been received. He was speaking on the budget for 2019-2020 on Monday. Congress MLA S Vijayadharani, while speaking on behalf of the Congress, said the government should take steps to disburse the same to the students soon.