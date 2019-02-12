Home States Tamil Nadu

Anna University teaching fellows stir for regularisation

Guest lecturers are paid by the hour and are eligible to receive a maximum salary of Rs 50,000 a month.

CHENNAI: Teaching faculties at Anna University on Monday staged a protest outside the campus, demanding regularisation of their posts. Having the same qualification as that of assistant professors, they were hired years ago, but received less than half their salary.

“Assistant professors receive a starting salary of Rs 60,000. We, on the other hand, get only Rs 25,000. But we teach for the same number of hours and do the same work,” said P Shanmuga Perumal, a teaching fellow. The varsity had hired over 250 teaching fellows over the last decade or before. But, they have received neither a pay hike nor a promotion over the years.

Teaching fellows are different from guest lecturers. Guest lecturers are paid by the hour and are eligible to receive a maximum salary of Rs 50,000 a month. A fellow said many of these fellows were being administratively discriminated on campus.

MK Surappa, Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, said the notifications made the terms and conditions of the recruitment clear. “The recruitment process for becoming an assistant professor is very rigorous and they can go through that if they want that designation,” he said. He, however, added that the university was not recruiting now.

“I empathise with them for their pay-scale and will look into our budget before taking it to the syndicate,” he said. He asserted the university had no plans to meet other demands of teaching fellows.

