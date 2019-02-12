Home States Tamil Nadu

Centre allows 56 medical PG seats for Tamil Nadu

The ministry sanctioned eight seats in General Medicine (MD) for Government Theni Medical College.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Union Health Ministry has so far, sanctioned additional 56 postgraduate medical seats to the State Health Department for the 2019-2020 academic year.

According to a health department official, “We had applied for approval of 157 seats, among them, 56 seats have been sanctioned so far. We have also asked for conversion of 393 diploma seats to PG seats this academic year and the approval is awaited for the same. We started receiving the seats from the last three months. Yesterday, we received four seats,” the official said on Monday.

“The State is also awaiting sanction of additional 354 MBBS seats. We have asked for additional 150 MBBS seats for Karur Medical College, 95 seats for Madurai Medical College. With these figures, the MBBS seats will go up from 150 to 250. We have also asked for 100 seats for Tirunelveli Medical College,” the official added.

The sanctioned 56 PG medical seats are: six seats in Community Medicine (MD) for Madras Medical College, Chennai, and four seats for Madurai Medical College. With this, seats in Community Medicine in Madras Medical College increased from four to ten.

The ministry sanctioned eight seats in General Medicine (MD) for Government Theni Medical College. Also Kanyakumari Medical College got four seats in Paediatric Medicine (MD). Madurai Medical College got approval for four seats in Respiratory Medicine (MD). Government Dharmapuri Medical College got eight seats in General Surgery (MS). Government Villupuram Medical College got eight seats in Anaesthesia (MD).

Kilpauk Medical College got two seats in Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy (MD DVL), two seats in Ophthalmology (MS) and two seats in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (MD). Also, Thoothukudi Medical College got approval for eight seats in Anaesthesia (MD), the official added.“We will get approval for MBBS seats and pending PG seats for this academic year. We are positive about it,” said an official from the Directorate of Medical Education.

