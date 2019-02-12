Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK mouthpiece calls Kamal Haasan agent of BJP

Murasoli had earlier carried a scathing attack Rajinikanth who had also taken a political plunge.

Published: 12th February 2019 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK’s mouthpiece Murasoli has made a scathing attack on Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan, calling him a BJP agent who is acting up because he has a gun hanging over his head.

The half-page article on Kamal, which claimed that his true colours are beginning to show up, also said that Kamal is a ‘beast of burden’ for the BJP and he doesn’t have the ability to know what load he is carrying. This follows his recent remarks against ‘Dravidian’ parties. The article alleged that Kamal is cheating his followers by approaching politics in the same way as he has done over his roles in movies.

Taking offence at Kamal calling the DMK a ‘corrupt party’ recently after an alliance with the DMK had not materialised, the Murasoli article points out instances in the past where the actor had chosen to ignore his sudden realisation. Referring to instances that hinted at the friendly terms Kamal was on with the DMK when it was in power and his recent outcry against it, the article alleged that this is a clear sign of the BJP’s work.

Saying that the DMK had restrained itself from attacking Kamal, who initially seemed to have similar political leanings, the article said the DMK had not wanted to provoke him. However, Kamal’s recent actions had forced the party to come down heavily on him.

However, later in the day, Kamal Haasan and Stalin were seen sharing the dias at a wedding function in the city and exchanging pleasantries.

Murasoli had earlier carried a scathing attack Rajinikanth who had also taken a political plunge. But it tendered an apology after the actor spoke to DMK president M K Stalin about the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Murasoli Makkal Needhi Maiam DMK mouthpiece Kamal Haasan MK Stalin Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp