DMK mouthpiece calls Kamal Haasan agent of BJP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK’s mouthpiece Murasoli has made a scathing attack on Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan, calling him a BJP agent who is acting up because he has a gun hanging over his head.

The half-page article on Kamal, which claimed that his true colours are beginning to show up, also said that Kamal is a ‘beast of burden’ for the BJP and he doesn’t have the ability to know what load he is carrying. This follows his recent remarks against ‘Dravidian’ parties. The article alleged that Kamal is cheating his followers by approaching politics in the same way as he has done over his roles in movies.

Taking offence at Kamal calling the DMK a ‘corrupt party’ recently after an alliance with the DMK had not materialised, the Murasoli article points out instances in the past where the actor had chosen to ignore his sudden realisation. Referring to instances that hinted at the friendly terms Kamal was on with the DMK when it was in power and his recent outcry against it, the article alleged that this is a clear sign of the BJP’s work.

Saying that the DMK had restrained itself from attacking Kamal, who initially seemed to have similar political leanings, the article said the DMK had not wanted to provoke him. However, Kamal’s recent actions had forced the party to come down heavily on him.

However, later in the day, Kamal Haasan and Stalin were seen sharing the dias at a wedding function in the city and exchanging pleasantries.

Murasoli had earlier carried a scathing attack Rajinikanth who had also taken a political plunge. But it tendered an apology after the actor spoke to DMK president M K Stalin about the issue.