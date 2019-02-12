Edappadi K Palaniswami says Rs 2,000 will be distributed to BPL families by February end

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stoutly denying the charge of DMK that the Rs.2,000 financial assistance to BPL (Below Poverty Line) families has been announced only with an eye on the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday told the State Assembly that the assistance was indeed aimed at helping the poor people in coping with the drought and the impact of cyclone Gaja.

The chief minister also informed the Assembly that the financial assistance would be deposited directly to be bank accounts of the BPL families by the end of this month.

During the discussion on the budget for 2019-20, DMK MLA K Ponmudi quoting a newspaper report that the Rs.2,000 assistance was indeed aimed at Lok Sabha elections.

Further, the announcement was not made in the budget presented by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam a few days ago but the chief minister announced this later.

“This shows that the what was presented by deputy chief minister is only a shadow budget and the announcement made by the chief minister is the real budget.”

Responding, Panneerselvam said “The people elected the AIADMK government for the second consecutive term after a gap of 32 years only because we have always presented real budgets and they have defeated you (the DMK) because you have presented shadow budgets.”

He also pointed out that it was chief minister prerogative to announce any scheme under Rule 110 of the Assembly.

Intervening, the chief minister wanted straight answer from Ponmudi whether the financial assistance announced for the BPL families was correct or wrong. To this, Ponmudi said “We (the DMK) has no objection in this announcement. But the manner in which it was done is inappropriate.”

Palaniswami explained that the poor people in many districts were affected by the drought condition due to monsoon failure and because of this situation, the agricultural labourers could not get sufficient

income.

“Even now, those who are affected by cyclone Gaja are staging agitations in many places. Examining all these aspects, the financial assistance has been announced and not with an eye on the elections. Further, the assistance will be given to all BPL families cutting across party lines. This is the assistance given to the workers.”