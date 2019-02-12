Home States Tamil Nadu

Elephant strays into forests in Vellore, villagers warned against moving into woods

The elephant was sighted by the local villagers in the woods in Durgam reserve forests near Bairappally in Ambur in the district on Friday.

Published: 12th February 2019 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

Kumki elephant Paari and its mahout take part in the effort to shoot the wild elephant with a tranquiliser so that it can be shifted from the residential area and released back into the wild where it belongs. (Prakash Chellamuthu | Express Photo Service)

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: A tusker has been straying into the forests in Tamil Nadu bordering Andhra Pradesh at Ambur near here triggering anxiety among the local villagers.

The elephant was sighted by the local villagers in the woods in Durgam reserve forests near Bairappally in Ambur in the district on Friday.

It is believed to have been foraging into Tamil Nadu forest area straying from the nearby Koundinya wildlife sanctuary located in bordering Andhra Pradesh.

Local villagers have sighted the elephant on Friday at Oottal forests near Bairapalli,” said A Manoharan, a local activist.

The villagers recalled that a set of 4 elephants had strayed into the same forest area 2 years ago creating panic and fear among the dwellers of the hamlets adjoining the forest. Again now, they fear the elephant moving in the woods may cause trouble

A top Forest department official said the pachyderm could have strayed into the Tamil Nadu forest area from a sanctuary in the neighbouring State.

It should have strayed from Koundinya wildlife sanctuary in Andhra Pradesh. We are keeping vigil in the forest area,” R Murugan, district forest officer (DFO), Tirupattur Division, told Express on Tuesday.

As the water sources in the forest areas have dried, more animals are expected to move astray searching for water and edibles.

Taking into account the damage the straying animals would inflict, the Forest department personnel have started to fill water in the troughs in the woods.

At Oottal, close to the place the tusker is straying, the trough was swelled with water on Tuesday.

Since the stretch between Suttagunda and Sarangal is considered an elephant corridor, several other mammoth animals may forage for water as the summer progresses.

Villagers in the area have been advised not to roam into the woods.

Since straying alone, the tusker may be violent. It may run amok and damage crops and attack humans. So, we have alerted and advised the local people not go into the forests,” a senior Forest department official said.

It may be noted that the people of Vaniyambadi neighbouring Ambur were scared of an elusive leopard recently when it strayed close to habitats. It had attacked seven villagers before fleeing away.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
tusker Ambur Durgam reserve forests

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp