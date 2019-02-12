Home States Tamil Nadu

Goats die under mysterious circumstances, veterinarians dispel fears of dairy farmers in Vellore

Image used for representational purpose only.

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: Dairy farmers in several villages located along the forest area in Ambur are a worried lot as goats have been perishing under mysterious circumstances in recent days.

The farmers belonging to villages including Mitalam, Bairapalli, Banderapalli, Vannianathapuram and Abigiripattarai say that hundreds of goats have died due to infection. The goats develop several symptoms, mainly a reduced intake of feed, weakness, fever and frothing salivation in the mouth before dying.

Following reports of perishing of animals, a team of Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) led by regional joint director (RJD) Dr J Navaneethakrishnan and deputy director of animal disease intelligence unit Dr Srihari and Health department staff visited the villages on Tuesday and examined the goats suspected to have been hit by the mysterious infection.

They had taken samples from a few animals suffering from the infection and dispatched them to the lab in Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) in Chennai.

A senior official noted that a few goats must have been affected by contagious caprine pleuropneumonia (CCPN) which can be cured by medication.

“We have found the animals possibly suffering from CCPN. It is a common disease among sheep and goats. It can be cured by Terramycin LA,” he told Express.

The official advised the dairy farmers to take their animals, if found with symptoms of fever and frothing, to the nearby veterinary dispensary for treatment.

He also stated that the infection was presumed to have spread from four goats, which were already infected, purchased by a local dairy farmer recently.

